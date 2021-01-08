Airbus 2020 deliveries dropped by a third but still routs Boeing
Jan. 08, 2021 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY +0.1%) says it delivered 566 commercial planes in 2020, a 34% plunge from the previous year due to the damage on air travel from the COVID-19 pandemic, but its business finished far ahead of Boeing (BA -0.8%), which could not deliver any 737 MAXs until late in the year.
- Airbus says it received 383 new orders during the year and net orders of 268, compared with 768 in 2019, with a backlog of 7,184 aircraft after 115 cancellations by year-end.
- Boeing, which delivered only 118 commercial jets during the first 11 months of 2020, will disclose its December orders and the 2020 final tally next Tuesday, certain to trail Airbus for the second straight year.