Chardan Capital initiates Cabaletta Bio with Buy rating

Jan. 08, 2021 2:47 PM ETCabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA)CABABy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Chardan initiated coverage of Cabaletta Bio (CABA +3.7%) with a recommendation of buy and price set at $21, implying an upside of 55%.
  • Analyst Geulah Livshits notes that Cabaletta Bio's engineered T cell platform can potentially offer 1-time treatments for B cell-mediated autoimmune disorders.
  • Spun out of the University of Pennsylvania, Cabaletta is developing assets based on its chimeric autoantibody receptor T (CAAR-T) cell platform, designed to selectively deplete pathogenic autoantibody-producing B cells without disrupting the normal B cell repertoire.
  • The company is advancing programs in two forms of pemphigus vulgaris (PV) as well as in MuSK myasthenia gravis, with initial acute safety data from Phase 1 DesCAARTes trial of the mucosal PV asset DSG3-CAART anticipated in 1H of 2021.
  • The analyst also notes that with Cabaletta's valuation at a >90% discount to other players in the B cell autoimmune space (e.g. Buy-rated Immunovant, unrated argenx, and the recently-acquired Momenta), the company currently offers an attractive value proposition even under conservative uptake/POS assumptions, and particularly given safety data on the horizon in 1H 2021.
