Las Vegas Sands to consider sports betting push
Jan. 08, 2021 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)
- Las Vegas Sands (LVS -0.4%) is off its session low on reports that the company has discussed sports betting opportunities with potential partners.
- Sources tell Reuters that Las Vegas Sands Acting CEO Robert Goldstein is in the early stages of talks on using the Sands brands for sports betting or developing a betting platform of its own.
- The LVS news hits with more states like New York pushing ahead with sports betting legalization efforts.
- Las Vegas CEO Sheldon Adelson is on leave due to health reasons.