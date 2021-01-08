Las Vegas Sands to consider sports betting push

Jan. 08, 2021 3:10 PM ETLas Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)LVSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Las Vegas Sands (LVS -0.4%) is off its session low on reports that the company has discussed sports betting opportunities with potential partners.
  • Sources tell Reuters that Las Vegas Sands Acting CEO Robert Goldstein is in the early stages of talks on using the Sands brands for sports betting or developing a betting platform of its own.
  • The LVS news hits with more states like New York pushing ahead with sports betting legalization efforts.
  • Las Vegas CEO Sheldon Adelson is on leave due to health reasons.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.