  • The former chairman of Canada's National Energy Board has criticized the application by Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) to change how its oil pipeline network operates, calling it an attempt to fend off competition from new pipelines.
  • Roland Priddle filed evidence last month before what is now called the Canada Energy Regulator that described Enbridge's controversial plan to sign long-term contracts for its Mainline pipeline network as a move "to retain Mainline volumes and reduce its long-term volume risk."
  • Priddle, who filed the submission on behalf of a group of large Canadian oil companies including Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF), said in the filing that "there is absolutely no justification" for approving Enbridge's application.
  • "The support that Enbridge has marshaled for the application does not represent the Canadian public interest: It is biased in favor of U.S. refineries and against the Canadian crude oil producing interests, which had previously been the only or the dominant counterparty in settlement negotiations," Priddle said.
  • Enbridge is expected to respond to Priddle and other opponents of its plan in CER filings due Feb. 1.
