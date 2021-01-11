BioMarin's valoctocogene roxaparvovec gene therapy shows positive effect in hemophilia A

  • BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) announces positive topline results from its ongoing Phase 3 GENEr8-1 study of valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of adults with severe hemophilia A.
  • Data from the GENEr8-1 Phase 3 study enrolling 134 participants with a mean follow-up of 71.6 weeks showed that in the pre-specified primary analysis for Annualized Bleeding Rate (ABR) a single dose of valoctocogene roxaparvovec significantly reduced ABR by 84% from a prospectively collected 4.8 (median 2.8) at baseline to 0.8 (median 0.0) bleeding episodes per year, (N=112). 80% of participants were bleed-free starting at week five after treatment.
  • Valoctocogene roxaparvovec also significantly reduced the mean annualized Factor VIII in the rollover population by 99% from 135.9 (median 128.6) to 2.0 (median 0.0) infusions per year.
  • Mean endogenous Factor VIII expression level was 42.9 (SD 45.5, median 23.9) IU/dL, (N=132) at the end of the first year.
  • In a subset of the mITT population that had been dosed at least two years prior to the data cut date (N=17), Factor VIII expression declined from a mean of 42.2 (SD 50.9, median 23.9) IU/dL at the end of year one to a mean of 24.4 (SD 29.2, median 14.7) IU/dL at the end of year two with continued hemostatic efficacy demonstrated by a mean ABR of 0.9 (median 0.0) bleeding episodes per year.
  • Factor VIII expression declined at a slower rate compared to the Phase 1/2 study, and remained in a range to provide hemostatic efficacy.
  • In the Phase 3 study, valoctocogene roxaparvovec has been well tolerated and no participants developed inhibitors to Factor VIII, or thromboembolic events.
  • BioMarin plans to meet with EMA to discuss submission of one-year data and FDA to review two-year data request. The company plans to resubmit the MAA with these data to the EMA in Q2 2021 following discussions with the Agency.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.