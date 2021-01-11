BioMarin's valoctocogene roxaparvovec gene therapy shows positive effect in hemophilia A
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) announces positive topline results from its ongoing Phase 3 GENEr8-1 study of valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of adults with severe hemophilia A.
- Data from the GENEr8-1 Phase 3 study enrolling 134 participants with a mean follow-up of 71.6 weeks showed that in the pre-specified primary analysis for Annualized Bleeding Rate (ABR) a single dose of valoctocogene roxaparvovec significantly reduced ABR by 84% from a prospectively collected 4.8 (median 2.8) at baseline to 0.8 (median 0.0) bleeding episodes per year, (N=112). 80% of participants were bleed-free starting at week five after treatment.
- Valoctocogene roxaparvovec also significantly reduced the mean annualized Factor VIII in the rollover population by 99% from 135.9 (median 128.6) to 2.0 (median 0.0) infusions per year.
- Mean endogenous Factor VIII expression level was 42.9 (SD 45.5, median 23.9) IU/dL, (N=132) at the end of the first year.
- In a subset of the mITT population that had been dosed at least two years prior to the data cut date (N=17), Factor VIII expression declined from a mean of 42.2 (SD 50.9, median 23.9) IU/dL at the end of year one to a mean of 24.4 (SD 29.2, median 14.7) IU/dL at the end of year two with continued hemostatic efficacy demonstrated by a mean ABR of 0.9 (median 0.0) bleeding episodes per year.
- Factor VIII expression declined at a slower rate compared to the Phase 1/2 study, and remained in a range to provide hemostatic efficacy.
- In the Phase 3 study, valoctocogene roxaparvovec has been well tolerated and no participants developed inhibitors to Factor VIII, or thromboembolic events.
- BioMarin plans to meet with EMA to discuss submission of one-year data and FDA to review two-year data request. The company plans to resubmit the MAA with these data to the EMA in Q2 2021 following discussions with the Agency.