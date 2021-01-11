Vacation ownership sales down 51.8% in Q4 at Wyndham Destinations
- Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) reports gross vacation ownership interest (VOI) sales of $281M.
- VOI sales were impacted by increased restrictions related to COVID-19, particularly in Hawaii and California, where resorts were closed in December.
- Q4 gross VOI sales were down 51.8% Y/Y, with tours lower by 63.8%, partially offset by a 23.8% increase in VPG.
- In December, excluding Hawaii and California, Q4 gross VOI sales declined 48.5%, and tours declined 61.0% Y/Y.
- Restrictions in California and other markets impacted VOI, however, the open resorts displayed a strong return of leisure travel in 2021. Bookings for the summer of 2021 and beyond continues to be strong.
The Company re-affirms loan loss provision associated with Q4 gross VOI sales to remain below 20% and expect positive adjusted FCF for FY20.