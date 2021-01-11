Tilly’s report holiday period net sales growth of 3.3%
- Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) reported total net sales growth of 3.3% Y/Y to $148.7M for the 2020 nine-week holiday period.
- Total comparable net sales increased by 2.7% for the period.
- Comparable net sales in physical stores decreased by 12.4% and E-commerce net sales increased by 65.2%.
- “Considering the ongoing, significant impacts and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, I am proud of our team’s achievement of a positive overall comp for the 2020 holiday period,” commented Ed Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer. “To end the 2020 holiday period with as much cash as last year at this time is an amazing result after all that has taken place, which speaks to the quality of execution by our entire team, especially with respect to inventory and expense planning and management, during this most unpredictable year.”
- As of January 4, 2021, the company had $169.1M of cash and marketable securities.
- The company expects to report Q4 results on March 11.