Build-A-Bear Workshop guides Q4 revenues below consensus

  • Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) sees Q4 revenue in the range of $88.0 to $92.0M vs. a consensus of $100.56M.
  • The company had a significant reduction in store traffic during the nine-week holiday period ending Jan. 2, 2021 driven by local COVID-19 restrictions which led to an 18% reduction in store operating days.
  • Also, retail store sales were negatively impacted by a reduction in operating hours as well as limitations on store capacity due to government mandates during the key days leading up to the holiday.
  • E-commerce demand to increase in the range of 90 - 100% compared to the Q419.
  • EBIT to be in the range of $4.0M to $6.0M, compared to $7.6M in Q419.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end to be between $32 and $37M, an increase of ~$5 to $10M from the prior year’s quarter end.
