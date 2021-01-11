Boot Barn jumps 6% after guidance update, analyst love
- Wells Fargo weighs in on Boot Barn's (NYSE:BOOT) holiday sales update ahead of the ICR Conference.
- "One of the more compelling small-cap growth names, stay long. Despite numerous top-line headwinds in the business (COVID impacts on consumer sentiment, oil industry dynamics, lack of concerts/rodeos, pullback in online promos, etc.), BOOT continues to perform well in this tough environment. Thus, we believe the company will generate very strong comp growth when the pandemic is behind us. Longer-term, they’re a rare footage growth story in our space, with dominant market positioning in a fragmented niche market (with “mom and pop” competitors who were likely weakened by the pandemic)."
- The firm lifts FY21-FY22 estimates on BOOT and continues to view the retailer as a highly-compelling growth story. The 12-month price target moves to $57 from $49 based on 24X EPS estimate.
- Also on Wall Street, JPMorgan upgrades Boot Barn to Overweight from Neutral and assigns a price target of $60.
- Shares of Boot Barn are up 6.30% premarket to $51.65.
- Boot Barn posted its holiday update after the close on Friday.