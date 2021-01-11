Intelligent Systems estimates Q4 license revenue
Jan. 11, 2021 7:49 AM ETCoreCard Corporation (CCRD)CCRDBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Extending its Q3 strong demand, Intelligent Systems (NYSEMKT:INS) announced that a major customer has reached another license tier ahead of expectations.
- For Q4, the company forecasts to recognize license revenue of ~$2M which is comparable to 3Q20 license revenue; FY20 revenues are expected to reflect continued Y/Y growth.
- Intelligent Systems no longer expects to recognize license revenue in 1Q21.
- Consensus analysts estimate Q4 total revenue at $9.1M while EPS is seen at $0.23.
- Looking ahead, the company still projects, from customer work currently in progress, additional significant license revenue in the 2H21.