Intelligent Systems estimates Q4 license revenue

Jan. 11, 2021 7:49 AM ETCoreCard Corporation (CCRD)CCRDBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Extending its Q3 strong demand, Intelligent Systems (NYSEMKT:INS) announced that a major customer has reached another license tier ahead of expectations.
  • For Q4, the company forecasts to recognize license revenue of ~$2M which is comparable to 3Q20 license revenue; FY20 revenues are expected to reflect continued Y/Y growth.
  • Intelligent Systems no longer expects to recognize license revenue in 1Q21.
  • Consensus analysts estimate Q4 total revenue at $9.1M while EPS is seen at $0.23.
  • Looking ahead, the company still projects, from customer work currently in progress, additional significant license revenue in the 2H21.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.