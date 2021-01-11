Crocs stock shines on guiding Q4 revenue above consensus and 2021 revenue growth of 20% to 25%
Jan. 11, 2021
- Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) +9.3% premarket, expects Q4 revenue to increase ~55% to be between $407M-$410M vs. consensus of $330.07M and up from the previous guidance range of +20% to +30%.
- FY2020 revenue to grow over 12% to $1.381B-$1.384B vs. consensus of $1.3B and up from recent guidance growth of ~5%-7%.
- The company expects FY2021 revenue growth between 20%-25% vs. consensus of +13%.
- "Amidst a global pandemic in 2020, we will deliver the strongest revenue in Crocs' history," said Andrew Rees, Chief Executive Officer. "Our brand momentum is exceptional, and we anticipate another record year in 2021. We remain focused on continuing to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for years to come."