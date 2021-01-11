UTStarcom expands collaboration with a mobile operator in Europe
Jan. 11, 2021 9:31 AM ETUTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI)UTSIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) announces it has expanded its cooperation with a mobile operator in Europe to supply an advanced networking platform in support of the operator’s 5G deployment requirements.
- UTStarcom also announced the release of the NetRing TN704E metro access platform, the newest member of its SDN-enabled packet optical transport network product family.
- Within the scope of the project, the newly released TN704E metro access platform, along with the TN705E metro aggregation platform will be used to optimize capacity across the operator’s metro transport / backhaul network as it prepares for 5G deployment.