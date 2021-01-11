Abbott gets FDA nod for handheld concussion blood test
- Abbott (NYSE:ABT) has received a 510(k) clearance from the FDA for its blood test evaluating mild traumatic brain injuries. The test simultaneously measures biomarkers UCH-L1 and GFAP, proteins found in the blood after a concussion or head trauma
- Test runs on Abbott’s handheld i-STAT Alinity platform, and results will available within 15 minutes after plasma is placed in the test cartridge.
- Company is also working on whole blood test, which would eliminate the need for separation of plasma and could be used at the patient's side in a healthcare setting. The company has a vision of a 15-minute, portable test that can be used outside the traditional healthcare setting where people experience head injuries and need a quick evaluation, like sporting events.