Abbott gets FDA nod for handheld concussion blood test

Jan. 11, 2021 9:30 AM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)ABTBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Abbott (NYSE:ABT) has received a 510(k) clearance from the FDA for its blood test evaluating mild traumatic brain injuries. The test simultaneously measures biomarkers UCH-L1 and GFAP, proteins found in the blood after a concussion or head trauma
  • Test runs on Abbott’s handheld i-STAT Alinity platform, and results will available within 15 minutes after plasma is placed in the test cartridge.
  • Company is also working on whole blood test, which would eliminate the need for separation of plasma and could be used at the patient's side in a healthcare setting. The company has a vision of a 15-minute, portable test that can be used outside the traditional healthcare setting where people experience head injuries and need a quick evaluation, like sporting events.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.