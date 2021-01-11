Wendy's dips after Evercore ISI turns cautious on 2021 narrative
- Evercore ISI lowers Wendy's (WEN -0.6%) to an In Line rating after having it set at Outperform.
- Analyst David Palmer and team: "As we look ahead to 2021, Wendy's will have to lap a successful breakfast launch and a buzz marketing driven spicy nuggets campaign—all while dealing with increased competition in chicken and breakfast. Over the next four months, we expect chicken wars to heat up with KFC, Burger King, and McDonald’s debuting new chicken sandwiches. While Wendy’s is likely cooking up its own competitive response, we do not know what that is. WEN valuation together with easier industry comparisons (April-August) and lower 1H21 beef costs should create some margin of safety. That said, we are searching for a new narrative to help us get as excited as we were last year—and as we are now about some other names."
- The firm's price target of $24 works out to 15X the 2022 EBITDA estimate.
- Wall Street is still bullish on Wendy's in general with 17 Buy-equivalents ratings stacking up against 10 Neutral-equivalent ratings and no Sell-equivalent ratings.