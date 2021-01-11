Resonant joins the Wi-Fi Alliance following high-volume Wi-Fi Socket Win
Jan. 11, 2021 Resonant Inc. (RESN)
- Resonant (RESN -1.0%) becomes an official member of the Wi-Fi Alliance, a global non-profit industry association of companies who share a vision of seamless connectivity.
- The global economic value of Wi-Fi expected to reach nearly $3.5T by 2023.
- The company’s technology showcases the ability of our ISN® technology to develop designs that can meet the exacting demands of Tier-1 handset manufacturers using existing technologies, demonstrated by the recent Wi-Fi filter design win, as well as create XBAR® based designs for the new 6 GHz applications.
- “Resonant’s XBAR® RF filter technology is optimized for the wide bandwidths, high frequencies, low loss, and high rejection required for the Wi-Fi industry to fully realize the capacity and speeds of Wi-Fi 6E – the strength of which has been validated through our strategic partnerships with leading RF filter manufacturers. In particular, our XBAR® structure avoids the compromises in performance, and the increase in size and cost, when BAW and FBAR structures are used for 6E band filters.” ,” said George B. Holmes Chairman & CEO.
- Press Release