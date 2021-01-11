Texas Roadhouse loses a bull on valuation concerns
- Evercore ISI drops Texas Roadhouse (TXRH -0.8%) to an In Line rating after having it set at Outperform. The ratings cut is based largely on valuation.
- Analyst David Palmer and team: "In 2020, TXRH shares outperformed (+39% versus the weighted average restaurant sector +17%) as the market has recognized off premise sales mix improvement, and anticipated a strong dine-in sales recovery—partially bolstered by share gains from closed competitor restaurants. In addition, based on our industry discussions, we are anticipating near flat steak costs in 2021. That said, our base case earnings anticipate higher beef and labor inflation to limit restaurant margin upside (17.5% in 2022e)."
- The firm's price target of $83 works out to 25X the 2022 EPS estimate.
- Wall Street is still bullish on TXRH in general with 8 Buy-equivalents ratings stacking up against 17 Neutral-equivalent ratings and no Sell-equivalent ratings.