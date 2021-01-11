Penumbra reports 12-16% Q4 revenue growth
- For Q4, Penumbra (PEN +4.8%) revenue is expected to be in the range of $162.5 to $167.9M (growth of ~12-16% Y/Y).
- Excluding the impact of the voluntary recall, the company sees revenue on a non-GAAP basis in the range of $172.5 to $172.9M (growth of ~19% Y/Y).
- Consensus analysts estimate revenue to be $143.18M with EPS seen at -$0.15.
- Q4 Revenue from sales of vascular products is expected to grow 45-46% while sales of neuro products seen decreasing 5 to 12%.
- FY20 revenue is seen growing 2-3%.
- Earnings are scheduled for Feb.23.