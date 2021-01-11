Dogness stock +11.6%, reports strong holiday sales and expects it continue in 2021
Jan. 11, 2021 9:46 AM ETDogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ)DOGZBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Dogness International (DOGZ +11.6%) reports strong 2020 holiday sales and expects continued demand in 2021.
- CEO Silong Chen comments: "We are benefitting from our team's tireless efforts to expand already close relationships with key online, warehouse and retail partners, as we bring our sought after product lines to an even larger customer audience. This extends from our high-quality, durable line of retractable pet leashes all the way up to our pet-tech and smart pet product lines. Investments we made in our infrastructure and sales team are already paying off, which we fully expect will continue to gain momentum through 2021. We believe our focus on product innovation and quality is the right business strategy as we focus on revenue growth and increased profitability."
- Press Release