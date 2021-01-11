Playa Hotels & Resorts called a long-term asset value play by Macquarie
- Macquarie defends Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA -2.1%) after the company priced its 35M share offering last week.
- "Though near-term trends will likely remain pressured, we remain positive on PLYA's asset value and all-inclusive beachfront value proposition," updates the Macquarie analyst team led by Chad Beynon.
- Macquarie keeps an Outperform rating on PLYA and bumps up its price target to $8.
- Playa plans to use its proceeds from the share offering to repay outstanding amount under revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes.