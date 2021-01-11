Broadstone Net Lease Chair to step down at annual meeting

Jan. 11, 2021 10:14 AM ETBroadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL)BNLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Broadstone Net Lease (BNL -0.6%) Chairman and Co-Founder Amy L. Tait elects not to stand for re-election to the company's board at its next annual meeting to be held in May.
  • She has served as the company's CEO from its inception through 2017 when she transitioned to non-executive chairman.
  • BNL's board plans to appoint Laurie A. Hawkes, currently the board's lead independent director, to serve as chairman beginning at the 2021 annual meeting.
  • The company also updates its rent collection rate; as of Jan. 8, 2021, BNL has received rent payments totaling ~98.8% of base rents due for Q4.
  • Broken down by month, BNL received ~99.1% of December base rent, 98.4% of November's and 98.7% of October's.
  • During Q4, BNL invested $100.3M, excluding capitalized acquisition costs, in 19 properties at a weighted average initial cash cap rate of 6.9%; the acquisitions were funded using cash on hand.
  • Cashflow Capitalist considers BNL's portfolio one of the most diversified in terms of tenants, building types, and geography.
