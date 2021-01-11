Molson Coors to distribute The Rock's new energy drink
- Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP +0.8%) will be the exclusive distributor for the Zoa Energy drink line when it launches in March.
- ZOA is called a re-imagined, first-of-its-kind energy drink packed with clean, natural caffeine from green coffee and green tea, powerful antioxidants from camu camu and acerola. The energy drink contains a combination of 100% vitamin C, 100% vitamins B3, B5, B6, and B12, and vitamin D, along with other vital ingredients.
- ZOA's co-founders are John Shulman and Dwayne Johnson (The Rock).
- The energy drink category is getting even more competitive with Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST), Red Bull, PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) all pushing ahead with new products. Nielsen trends have been strong for the category.