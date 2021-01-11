Mastercard starts cloud Tap on Phone payment pilot

Jan. 11, 2021
  • Adding to its push into contactless payments, Mastercard (MA -0.8%) partners with NMI and Global Payments (GPN -1.3%) to launch its Cloud Tap on Phone pilot with Computer Engineering Group, a Napa, CA-based independent IT services provider.
  • Moving tap-to-pay service to the cloud democratizes access to payments technologies, by providing partners around the world the opportunity to enable contactless payments acceptance via a mobile phone, Mastercard said.
  • "With Tap on Phone, any business — regardless of size — can deliver new and best-in-class contactless consumer experiences using a device they already own: a smartphone," the company said in its press release.
  • Cloud POS moves key parts of the acceptance software — the components which enable the processing of contactless transactions and certain security functions — from the individual smartphone to the cloud, "offering robust security, reducing development and maintenance costs, and creating scalable distribution channels by allowing immediate connectivity to partners," Mastercard said.
  • Mastercard will make its pre-certified Cloud POS software development kits openly available in multiple cloud environments, encouraging solution providers, fintechs, acquirers and processors to innovate and co-create new cloud-first products.
  • Global Payments will provide point of sale acceptance technology and NMI operates as a key integration partner and distributor.
  • Visa plans to expand its Tap to Phone digital payments to the U.S. market this year.
