Jan. 11, 2021 electroCore, Inc. (ECOR)
- electroCore (ECOR -2.4%) expects the FY20 revenue to be at the upper end of the announced guidance range of $3.3M to $3.5M (+40% Y/Y) vs. $3.39M consensus.
- Net cash used during 4Q20 is expected to be ~$3.7M; and for the FY20 net cash used was ~$20.2M, representing a 55% decline from year ago.
- Company ended 4Q20 with ~$22.6M of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.
- “In addition, we made progress on many clinical and operational fronts. Our COVID-19 initiatives, including our investigator initiated clinical studies, are ongoing. Additionally, a third investigator-initiated trial commenced, for opioid use disorders. We have signed a distribution agreement outside of the U.S. and UK into Eastern Europe and expect to announce additional international distribution agreements in the coming months,” commented Dan Goldberger, CEO.