KB Home Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 11, 2021 5:35 PM ETKB Home (KBH)KBHBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
- KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (-29.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (-26.2% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Backlog of 7,216 units and deliveries of 2,762 units.
- Over the last 2 years, KBH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: KB Home - Laying The Foundations To Profitable Jan 12 Earnings Set-Ups