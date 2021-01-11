KB Home Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Jan. 11, 2021 5:35 PM ETKB Home (KBH)KBHBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (-29.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (-26.2% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect Backlog of 7,216 units and deliveries of 2,762 units.
  • Over the last 2 years, KBH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
  • Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: KB Home - Laying The Foundations To Profitable Jan 12 Earnings Set-Ups
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.