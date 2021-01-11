Adial Pharmaceuticals shares +5% on receiving third patent for opioid use disorder candidate
Jan. 11, 2021
- Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL +4.7%) receives a notice of allowance for its third U.S. patent relating to the use of AD04 for the treatment of opioid use disorder.
- The patent covers the use of the company's lead product, AD04, as a treatment of opioid use disorder in patients with a specific genetic biomarker in the serotonin transporter gene.
- "We see significant potential in AD04 for the treatment of opioid use disorder since the physiology and neuro-transmitters involved in opioid addiction are similar to alcohol and could be expected to be modulated by a serotonin-3 receptor antagonist," says CEO William Stilley.
- "We believe the primary mechanism of action through which AD04 produces its pharmacological effect is through inhibiting activation of the serotonin-3 receptor in the brain, thereby blocking effects on the dopamine system."
- A Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder in Europe, ONWARD, is ongoing. The estimated primary completion date is July 2021.
