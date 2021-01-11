Snap acquires mapping start-up StreetCred
Jan. 11, 2021 3:40 PM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)SNAPBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Snap (SNAP +3.2%) has acquired StreetCred, a start-up making a platform for location data.
- That's likely to feed the company's Snap Map, TechCrunch notes - a feature allowing users to view public snaps from a given location as well as share their own location with friends.
- That's a product reaching 200M users each month.
- Terms weren't disclosed.
- The deal means four StreetCred employees join Snap to work on location products, including co-founders Randy Meech (formerly CEO at Samsung open mapping unit Mapzen) and Diana Shkolnikov (former engineering director at Mapzen).
- StreetCred's existing platform will be shut down in the deal.