Front Yard Residential goes private as Pretium/Ares deal closes
Jan. 11, 2021
- Pretium, an alternative investment management firm, and funds managed by Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) close on their acquisition of Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI), making Pretium the second-largest owner and operator of single-family rental properties in the U.S.
- As a result, Pretium now has more than 55,000 SFRs.
- Pretium will manage the venture and partner with Ares to further optimize and expand Front Yard's portfolio of SFR assets.
- "There is significant opportunity in the SFR market and a clear sense of urgency among institutional investors to deploy capital to this asset class given record-high occupancy rates, stable cash-flow characteristics, and potential for continued capital appreciation," said Pretium Chairman and CEO Don Mullen.
- Joel Holsinger, partner and co-head of Alternative Credit in the Ares Credit Group, said the asset class is particularly strong given its "compelling secular market tailwinds."
