Vir Bio, GSK ink deal with AGILE to evaluate VIR-7832 in COVID-19

Jan. 12, 2021 5:20 AM ETVir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR), GSKVIR, GSKBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) announce an agreement with the U.K.-based AGILE initiative to evaluate VIR-7832 in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.
  • The AGILE trial platform will be the first to test VIR-7832 in humans for COVID-19, the trial is due to begin in Q1.
  • VIR-7832 is set to become the second monoclonal antibody from the Vir-GSK collaboration to be investigated as a potential COVID-19 treatment. The first, VIR-7831, is currently being investigated in two phase 3 studies.
  • The dose-escalation Phase 1b part of the study will evaluate the safety and tolerability of a single dose of VIR-7832 and determine the dose for Phase 2a part. A total of 24 study participants will be randomized 3:1 to VIR-7832 or placebo.
  • The Phase 2 part of the study will include three treatment arms. The co-primary endpoints are safety and virologic activity of VIR-7832 as assessed by a change in SARS-CoV-2 viral load from baseline to Day 8. T cell responses to SARS-CoV-2 of VIR-7832 and VIR-7831 will also be assessed.
  • VIR-7832 is a dual-action monoclonal antibody.
  • In April 2020, Vir and GSK collaborated to develop solutions for COVID-19.
