Morgan Stanley gets bullish on Aflac for its cash flow return story
Jan. 12, 2021 7:42 AM ETAflac Incorporated (AFL), GLAFL, GLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Dally upgrades Aflac (NYSE:AFL) to Overweight, calling the stock "the leading undervalued cash flow return story" in the life insurance industry.
- Recommends that investors pair AFL against Globe Life (NYSE:GL), "similarly a strong cash flow stock but one that its trading at over 2 times Aflac's cash flow multiple."
- Dally estimates Aflac's excess capital at $34B. Meanwhile the company has committed $8B-$9B of capital return from 2020 to 2022. Compared with its market cap of $31B, the capital return is substantial, he points out.
- "Our analysis suggests that Aflac's cash flow is among the least volatile and management typically over-delivers on its promises," Dally writes.
- He sees sales recovering, especially in H2, as COVID vaccines roll out in H1 2021 and as the company increases virtual sales capability.
- Wolf Report's analysis puts the stock's undervaluation at ~10%-11%, according to its Dec. 24 article.
- Aflac's total return lags both GL and S&P 500 in the past year: