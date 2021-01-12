Morgan Stanley gets bullish on Aflac for its cash flow return story

Jan. 12, 2021 7:42 AM ETAflac Incorporated (AFL), GLAFL, GLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Dally upgrades Aflac (NYSE:AFL) to Overweight, calling the stock "the leading undervalued cash flow return story" in the life insurance industry.
  • Recommends that investors pair AFL against Globe Life (NYSE:GL), "similarly a strong cash flow stock but one that its trading at over 2 times Aflac's cash flow multiple."
  • Dally estimates Aflac's excess capital at $34B. Meanwhile the company has committed $8B-$9B of capital return from 2020 to 2022. Compared with its market cap of $31B, the capital return is substantial, he points out.
  • "Our analysis suggests that Aflac's cash flow is among the least volatile and management typically over-delivers on its promises," Dally writes.
  • He sees sales recovering, especially in H2, as COVID vaccines roll out in H1 2021 and as the company increases virtual sales capability.
  • Wolf Report's analysis puts the stock's undervaluation at ~10%-11%, according to its Dec. 24 article.
  • Aflac's total return lags both GL and S&P 500 in the past year:
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.