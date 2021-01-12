Medivir sells global rights of birinapant to IGM Biosciences

  • Medivir AB (OTC:MVRBF) enters exclusive licensing agreement, through which IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS), will receive global development rights for birinapant, a clinical-stage SMAC mimetic that binds to and degrades Inhibitors of Apoptosis Proteins (IAPs), leading to cell death (apoptosis) in tumor cells.
  • Medivir will receive an upfront payment of $1M upon signing the agreement, followed by an additional $1.5M when birinapant is included by IGM in clinical phase I studies.
  • The terms of the agreement allow Medivir receive milestone payments up to a total of about $350M, plus tiered royalties up to mid-teens on net sales.
