Medivir sells global rights of birinapant to IGM Biosciences
Jan. 12, 2021 7:44 AM ETMedivir AB (publ) (MVRBF), MVIR, IGMSMVRBF, IGMSBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Medivir AB (OTC:MVRBF) enters exclusive licensing agreement, through which IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS), will receive global development rights for birinapant, a clinical-stage SMAC mimetic that binds to and degrades Inhibitors of Apoptosis Proteins (IAPs), leading to cell death (apoptosis) in tumor cells.
- Medivir will receive an upfront payment of $1M upon signing the agreement, followed by an additional $1.5M when birinapant is included by IGM in clinical phase I studies.
- The terms of the agreement allow Medivir receive milestone payments up to a total of about $350M, plus tiered royalties up to mid-teens on net sales.