Orthofix reports Q4 prelim sales sequential growth of 6%

Jan. 12, 2021 7:54 AM ETOrthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX)OFIXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • For Q4, Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) provided prelim net sales of ~$118M (-3% Y/Y, +6% Q/Q); FY20 sales are expected at $407M (-12% Y/Y).
  • Analysts consensus estimate Q4 net sales at $110.02M while FY20 net sales are seen at $398.98M.
  • U.S. Spinal Implants Q4 net sales increased 11% Y/Y; Motion Preservation net sales in the U.S. were ~$7M, an increase of 27% sequentially and 129% over prior year.
  • As of Dec.31, 2020, cash and equivalents, restricted cash was ~$96-97M vs. $70M reported as of Dec.31, 2019.
  • Q4 earnings are scheduled for Feb.22 release.
  • Orthofix will be presenting at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and ICR Westwicke Conference 2021 on Jan.14.
  • #ICR21
