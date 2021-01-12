Alithya selected by AGA Benefit Solutions for 5-year technological partnership

  • AGA Benefit Solutions have chosen Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) for an important technological partnership in the digital solutions sector until 2025.
  • Alithya will develop a modernized member portal for AGA, and a solution for consolidating all client and administrator data.
  • "Alithya possesses strong expertise in the modernization of core applications that are critical to AGA and all of our customers in carrying out their activities," explains Steeve Duchesne, Senior Vice President, Digital Solutions at Alithya. "This partnership will allow AGA to benefit from the expertise of the ADSC, which is one of Canada's most important specialized centres in systems transformation and modernization."
  • Press Release
