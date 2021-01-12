Shake Shack +2% after pointing to improving trends, back-half unit growth
Jan. 12, 2021 9:10 AM ETShake Shack Inc. (SHAK)SHAKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor29 Comments
- Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) issues a guidance update ahead of its CES appearance today.
- The restaurant operator expects Q4 revenue of $157.5M vs. $153.5M consensus
- Same-Shack sales are still in a sequential improvement trend, down 17.4% in Q4 vs. down 31.7% in Q3. It is noted that same-Shack sales at suburban locations were approximately flat during the quarter despite what execs call a challenging operating environment due to COVID-19
- SHAK update: "Looking ahead, we are targeting an acceleration of new Shack development and expect to open a total of 35 to 40 domestic Company-operated Shacks in 2021, with timing more towards the back half of the year due to COVID related volatility. We are planning to step-up unit growth for fiscal 2022 to open a total of 45 to 50 new domestic Company-operated Shacks... Additionally, we expect to open 15 to 20 new licensed Shacks in fiscal 2021 and 20 to 25 new licensed Shacks in fiscal 2022. We are also focused on exciting new menu innovation through 2021, with the current nationwide offering of our Korean-style Fried Chick'n items."
- Shares of Shake Shack are up 2.23% premarket to $92.90.
