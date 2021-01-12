Steris/Cantel Medical deal has less overlap than investors expect, Keybanc says

Jan. 12, 2021 12:58 PM ETSTERIS plc (STE)STEBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Steris Plc's (NYSE:STE) planned purchase of Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) has less overlap than most investors think, Keybanc said.
  • Steris ``basically ceded'' Endoscope reprocessing to Cantel years ago and Olympus and FTV's Advanced Sterilization Products are other competitors in the space, according to Keybanc analyst Matthew Mishan
  • NOTE: Steris CEO Walter Rosebrough earlier said on the deal conference call that he didn't expect there would have to be any divestitures to address antitrust concerns
  • ``We are not expecting any divestitures at this time. Obviously, we'll file the appropriate regulatory required issues in the U.S. and Europe predominantly'': Rosebrough
  • While the timing for the deal is surprising for the companies, the ``strategic combination makes sense''
  • The main question surrounding the deal is the price Cantel is accepting, with little premium, though Cantel stock has climbed 75% since end of October and this transaction has been discussed over several years: Keybanc
  • Cantel Medical gained 3.1%; Steris fell 3.7%
  • Steris to present at JPMorgan Healthcare conf tomorrow at 7:30am
