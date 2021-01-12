Shaw Communications Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

Jan. 12, 2021 1:11 PM ETShaw Communications Inc. (SJR)SJRBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.32 (+3.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$1.38B (flat Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect adj. EBITDA of C$601.7M.
  • Over the last 2 years, SJR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
