Chemours upgrades to Buy by CFRA on favorable TiO2 outlook

Jan. 12, 2021 4:01 PM ETThe Chemours Company (CC)CCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • CFRA analyst Richard Wolfe upgrades Chemours (NYSE:CC) to Buy from Hold on the basis that the stock is "attractively valued" and the company is poised to generate strong earnings as the global economy recovers.
  • Lifts 2021 EPS estimate to $2.74 from $2.39.
  • "We think the titanium dioxide pigment market looks favorable in the near-term, supported by architectural coatings trends that will outlast the pandemic (do-it-yourself paint) coupled with improving construction trends," Wolfe writes.
  • Also sees upside for fluoroproducts as the adoption of low Global Warming Potential refrigerants improves with auto production recovery.
  • In the medium-term, Wolfe sees growth potential in fluoropolymers supported by favorable trends in 5G infrastructure and hydrogen production.
  • Last week, RBC upgraded Chemours to Outperform due to the recovery in automotive and construction markets.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.