Incyte/MorphoSys' tafasitamab Canada application accepted for review
Jan. 12, 2021 4:15 PM ETIncyte Corporation (INCY), MORINCY, MORBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Health Canada has accepted for review Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) and MorphoSys' (NASDAQ:MOR) marketing application seeking approval for tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide, followed by tafasitamab monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, and who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant.
- Last year, both the companies teamed up to further develop and commercialize anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody, in $2B deal.
- The FDA approved tafasitamab-cxix combined with lenalidomide, for the same indication, in April last year.