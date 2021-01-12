Allergan Aesthetics enters option to acquire a medical device company

  • Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE:ABBV) enters into option to acquire Cypris Medical, a privately held, medical device company based in Chicago.
  • Following the completion of a clinical trial to be initiated in 2021, Allergan Aesthetics will have the right to exercise an option to acquire Cypris Medical, including the company's Xact device.
  • "As a global leader in aesthetics, we are proud to support the research of an innovative device that complements our iconic portfolio of non-invasive treatment options like Botox Cosmetic and our Juvéderm Collection of Fillers. We know there is continued unmet need for minimally-invasive procedures for midface descent, and Xact affords us the ability to create a new alternative for our customers so they can continue to offer leading-edge treatments to patients." says Carrie Strom, SVP AbbVie and President, Global Allergan Aesthetics.
