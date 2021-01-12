Granite joint venture awarded $125M Bay City Bridges Project in Michigan
Jan. 12, 2021 5:48 PM ETGranite Construction Incorporated (GVA)GVABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Granite (NYSE:GVA) announces that the joint venture team comprised of Granite and Kraemer North America has been awarded a Construction Manager/General Contractor contract by United Bridge Partners for the Bay City Bridges Project in Bay City, Michigan.
- As a consolidating partner, the total contract award of $125M is anticipated to be included in Granite's Q4 committed and awarded projects.
- Design and preconstruction services are underway, and construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.
- “This project supports our geographic expansion and strategic focus on alternate delivery models. It also provides growth opportunities for our team members, expands our capabilities in moveable bridge construction and rehabilitation, and reinforces our strong partnership with United Bridge Partners and their mission to repair our national infrastructure by providing privately-funded bridge solutions to public agencies.” said regional VP Ryan Clark.