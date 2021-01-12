U.S. crude supply fell 5.8M barrels last week, API says
Jan. 12, 2021 5:55 PM ET
- The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 5.82M barrels of oil for the week ending Jan. 1.
- Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 1.88M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 4.43M barrels and Cushing inventories show a draw of 232K barrels.
- Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories fell by 3.8M barrels last week, according to S&P Global Platts.
- February WTI (CL1:COM) recently was at $53.30/bbl in electronic trading after settling today at $53.23/bbl.
- USO +0.3% after-hours.