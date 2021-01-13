Target reports holiday comp sales up 17.2%, digital comp sales up 102%
Jan. 13, 2021
- Target (NYSE:TGT) +1% premarket, reports comparable sales in the combined November/December period grew 17.2%, driven by a 4.3% increase in traffic and a 12.3% increase in average ticket.
- Store-originated comparable sales grew 4.2% and comparable digital sales grew 102%.
- Sales on same-day services (Order Pick Up, Drive Up and Shipt) grew 193%. Drive Up grew more than 500% and Shipt grew more than 300%.
- The company continued to gain market share in all five of its core merchandising categories.
- CEO comment: "We've seen continued strong sales trends in the new year, and as we turn to our 2021 plans, our team is focused on continuing to build on the guest engagement and significant market share we gained throughout 2020."
