Albertsons Companies seen closing the gap with Kroger
Jan. 13, 2021 7:21 AM ETAlbertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)
- JPMorgan boosts estimates on Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) to reflect the potential for a longer tail on elevated food-at-home sales.
- "With each passing month, it seems less and less likely that the US will be closer to normal by the summer (which had been our previous forecast). The cash flow that ACI is generating should go a long way toward helping EPS," notes analyst Ken Goldman.
- The overall view on ACI from the firm is positive.
- "We believe Albertsons is an improving company in a food-at-home industry that should stay robust for longer than many observers anticipate. Though ACI is not yet as strong a company as KR, e.g., in terms of data analytics, it is on the right track under CEO Vivek Sankaran, and we think its sales and EPS could be impressive over the next few years – even as pandemic tailwinds ease. It also has an appealing valuation, in our view."
- JPMorgan keeps an Overweight rating on Albertsons and lifts its price target to $20 from $17.
- Albertsons topped identical sales expectations yesterday.