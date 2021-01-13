Harpoon Therapeutics' HPN217 an orphan drug in U.S. for multiple myeloma
Jan. 13, 2021
- The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Harpoon Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:HARP) HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
- Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.
- HPN217, a tri-specific T cell activating recombinant protein construct (TriTAC) targets B-cell maturation antigen, a well-validated antigen expressed on malignant multiple myeloma cells.
- Harpoon has four product candidates in development for the treatment of solid and hematologic malignancies based on its TriTAC platform.
- HPN217 is covered by a global development and option agreement with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).
- Shares up 7% premarket.