Harpoon Therapeutics' HPN217 an orphan drug in U.S. for multiple myeloma

  • The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Harpoon Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:HARP) HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
  • Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.
  • HPN217, a tri-specific T cell activating recombinant protein construct (TriTAC) targets B-cell maturation antigen, a well-validated antigen expressed on malignant multiple myeloma cells.
  • Harpoon has four product candidates in development for the treatment of solid and hematologic malignancies based on its TriTAC platform.
  • HPN217 is covered by a global development and option agreement with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).
  • Shares up 7% premarket.
