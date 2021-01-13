Salarius Pharmaceuticals receives second installment of $1.7M in payments

Jan. 13, 2021
  • Under its contract with the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) received $0.9M payment as the second installment of $1.7M in scheduled payments.
  • The payments, which include the previously announced receipt of an $0.8M disbursement announced on Dec. 10, 2020, are part of an original non-dilutive grant awarded in 2016 to support Salarius' operations and development of its lead drug candidate, seclidemstat.
  • Up to $4.8M in funding remains available to Salarius under the original 2016 CPRIT Award.
  • "Today's payment, combined with other recent financial transactions undertaken by Salarius continue to strengthen our balance sheet and prepare us for delivering our future milestones," president & CEO David Arthur commented.
  • Shares trading 7% higher premarket.
