Walgreens expands in financial services with Synchrony, Mastercard partnership

  • Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) will launch new credit cards issued by Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) as well as a separate debit card. Both will run on Mastercard's (NYSE:MA) network.
  • The credit cards will be connected with Walgreens' new customer loyalty program, myWalgreens, which started in November 2020. Cardholders will be able to receive myWalgreens cash rewards and other offers.
  • Additionally, the flagship, co-branded credit card will offer a range of benefits provided through Synchrony and Mastercard when used at other retailers and service providers.
  • The new cards will be the first in a range of new financial products and services planned by Walgreens, to continue its health and well-being focus.
  • The retailer plans to explore a number of Mastercard solutions across the payments technology ecosystem, including services such as insight and analytics, customer engagement and loyalty, cybersecurity, and point-of-sale financing, including installments.
  • The new Walgreens credit cards are slated to be available in H2 2021.
