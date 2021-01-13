Walgreens expands in financial services with Synchrony, Mastercard partnership
Jan. 13, 2021 8:26 AM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA), SYF, MAWBA, SYF, MABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) will launch new credit cards issued by Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) as well as a separate debit card. Both will run on Mastercard's (NYSE:MA) network.
- The credit cards will be connected with Walgreens' new customer loyalty program, myWalgreens, which started in November 2020. Cardholders will be able to receive myWalgreens cash rewards and other offers.
- Additionally, the flagship, co-branded credit card will offer a range of benefits provided through Synchrony and Mastercard when used at other retailers and service providers.
- The new cards will be the first in a range of new financial products and services planned by Walgreens, to continue its health and well-being focus.
- The retailer plans to explore a number of Mastercard solutions across the payments technology ecosystem, including services such as insight and analytics, customer engagement and loyalty, cybersecurity, and point-of-sale financing, including installments.
- The new Walgreens credit cards are slated to be available in H2 2021.
This was corrected on 01/13/2021 at 10:21 AM. Corrects to show that only the credit card will be issued by Synchrony, not the debit card.