Piper upgrades Wintrust, cuts PNC, citing valuation

Jan. 13, 2021 8:59 AM ETWintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC), PNCWTFC, PNCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Piper Sandler analysts upgrade Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Overweight downgrade PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) to Neutral, citing valuation issues.
  • Analyst Nathan Race upgrades calls WTFC "comparatively attractive valuation" and sees the company poised to "stand out with relatively stronger core spread revenue growth", excluding PPP.
  • As for PNC, Piper analyst R. Scott Siefers sees the stock as fairly valued after outperforming peers since the company announced its agreement to acquire BBVA's U.S. operations. "We still consider this a strong company with excellent long-term potential," Siefers wrote.
