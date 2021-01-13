Quanterix sees FY20 Non-GAAP revenue as high as $69M

Jan. 13, 2021 9:10 AM ETQuanterix Corporation (QTRX), ABTQTRX, ABTBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) provides preliminary results for Q4 and FY ended December 31, 2020.
  • The company expects GAAP revenue of $24M-26M; Non-GAAP revenue of $20M-22M.
  • Expects FY20 GAAP revenue of $84M-86M; Non-GAAP revenue of $67M-69M.
  • Operational Highlights: Awarded an $18.2M contract with the NIH through its RADx initiative to accelerate the continued development and scale-up of SARS-CoV-2 antigen test.
  • Entered into a non-exclusive royalty-bearing license agreement with Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), to grant Abbott access to Quanterix’ portfolio of bead-based technology patents for use in in-vitro diagnostic applications.
  • Realized multi-category revenue partnership with one of the largest multi-national, healthcare payor groups, with execution of multiple population surveillance studies.
  • William Geist joined Quanterix as Chief Operating Officer.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.