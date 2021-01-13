Quanterix sees FY20 Non-GAAP revenue as high as $69M
Jan. 13, 2021 9:10 AM ETQuanterix Corporation (QTRX), ABTQTRX, ABTBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) provides preliminary results for Q4 and FY ended December 31, 2020.
- The company expects GAAP revenue of $24M-26M; Non-GAAP revenue of $20M-22M.
- Expects FY20 GAAP revenue of $84M-86M; Non-GAAP revenue of $67M-69M.
- Operational Highlights: Awarded an $18.2M contract with the NIH through its RADx initiative to accelerate the continued development and scale-up of SARS-CoV-2 antigen test.
- Entered into a non-exclusive royalty-bearing license agreement with Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), to grant Abbott access to Quanterix’ portfolio of bead-based technology patents for use in in-vitro diagnostic applications.
- Realized multi-category revenue partnership with one of the largest multi-national, healthcare payor groups, with execution of multiple population surveillance studies.
- William Geist joined Quanterix as Chief Operating Officer.