Whole Earth Brands still seen as undervalue by Cantor Fitzgerald
Jan. 13, 2021 9:10 AM ETWhole Earth Brands, Inc. (FREE)FREEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Cantor Fitzgerald lowers expectations on Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE), while keeping an Overweight rating.
- Analyst Pablo Zuanic now sees 2021 EBITDA of $75M for FREE vs. $84M prior as he factors in public company incremental costs and cash bonuses.
- On the positive side, Zuanic notes that scanner data shared by Whole Earth management at the ICR conference is quite encouraging, with "52-week growth north of 50% at retail for Swerve and Whole Earth, with both brands’ ACV (measure of distribution coverage) still in the ~25% range vs. near 80% for peers."
- 2022 EBITDA of $95M is now expected vs. $114M prior estimate and the firm's 12-month price target is lowered to $20 from $24, still well above the high of $11.80.
- Whole Earth Brands acquired Wholesale Sweeteners last month.