EnWave inks research and development license pact with Fresh Business
Jan. 13, 2021 9:56 AM ETEnWave Corporation (NWVCF)NWVCFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- EnWave Corporation (OTCPK:NWVCF +1.8%) has signed a research and development license agreement to further advance the commercial partnership with Consulting Fresh Business for research and development on products using EnWave's technology in Spain.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Fresh Business has paid an initial deposit to purchase a 10kW Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV) dehydration machine and will pay a second deposit to confirm the 10kW machine order before July 2021.
- The agreement will empower Fresh Business to partner with Spain-based technology hubs and innovation centers to provide research and development services to operators, demonstrate the value proposition of REV technology and to increase the visibility of REV technology among potential new EnWave partners, which will serve as a European hub for proof-of-concept trials on new product applications.
- Additionally, Fresh Business has been granted option rights to exclusively evaluate commercially viable product applications in exchange for paying individual exclusivity fees to EnWave for each product.
- The commercial production in Peru is expected to commence in the second calendar quarter of 2021.