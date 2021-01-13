Johnson & Johnson vaccine results to arrive, supply lags - NYT (Updated)
Jan. 13, 2021
- Update (1:05 PM ET): First doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine could be available in Europe from April 1 after regulatory approval - EU Source as reported by Reuters.
Previously:
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is likely to release critical results from its Covid-19 vaccine trial in almost two weeks, however it will be unable to provide as many doses this spring as it promised to the federal government due to unexpected manufacturing delays, The New York Times reports.
- The company has notified the federal officials of a two-month lag in the original production schedule. The company will not be able to catch up until the end of April.
- Carlo de Notaristefani, lead manufacturing adviser for Operation Warp Speed, acknowledged a delay, but said the company might be able to catch up with initial production goals by March.
- The government has secured only enough vaccine doses to inoculate 200M of the ~260M eligible adults in 1H21.
- A quick look at number of doses of Covid-19 vaccines U.S. has secured as of Nov.20, 2020:
- Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Stoffels said that he expects to see clinical trial data showing whether the vaccine is safe and effective in late January or early February. He declined to provide details about production capacity.
- Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser for Warp Speed, said that instead of 12M doses envisioned in the contract by the end of February, the company was likely to provide in the single-digit millions.
- Even in the case of the JNJ vaccine rolling out, state health departments would need a total of four vaccines in the upcoming six months to offer vaccine to every American.
- Pfizer has also seen delays in delivering its vaccines. It was scheduled to deliver 40M doses in 2020 but could deliver only half of them.
- Global rollout is also dependent on ease of distribution and cost. A quick look at cost per jab of Covid-19 vaccine candidates:
- Meanwhile, JNJ has secured more deals to provide the vaccine to countries across the world; in 2021, the company has promised to supply 200M doses to Covax, an international partnership seeking to distribute coronavirus vaccines to nations that would not otherwise be able to afford them.
- It will supply another 300M to Covax in 2022.
- Unlike other vaccines that require two doses, JNJ's vaccine could need just one, simplifying logistics for local health departments. It can stay stable in a refrigerator for months, whereas the others have to be frozen.